Namibia: ACC and Taiex Host Anti-Corruption Workshop

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is hosting an anti-corruption framework workshop this week in partnership with the Technical Assistance and Information Exchange (TAIEX) instrument of the European Commission.

The three-day workshop started in Windhoek on Monday. Its objectives align with the execution of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan (NACSAP) of 2021-2025, with the focus on Act 2.1.3, which deals with establishing a comprehensive framework at national level to conduct corruption risk management within public entities.

The workshop also aims to provide expert and practical support to Namibia in developing the national framework for conducting corruption risk management bodies.

It followed an expert mission carried out in November 2023.

The Anti-Corruption Strategy and Action Plan 2021-2025 was developed in terms of Article 5 of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, which the Government of Namibia signed on 9 December 2003, and ratified on 3 August 2004.

NACSAP was approved by Cabinet at its 22nd decision-making meeting held in December 2021.

The workshop is being attended by 60 participants, amongst others from Namibia, Germany, Lithuania, Slovenia and Romania.

The executive director of the Anti-Corruption Commission, Tylvas Shilongo, said in his welcoming statement that in corruption, a key weakness is the lack of ownership by institutions to implement recommendations after risk assessments are carried out at institutions. Hence, the strong need for a national framework on corruption risk management through a consultative process.

The European Delegation in Namibia has submitted an application for evaluation under the TAIEX programme in order to achieve the objectives of the ACC strategy and action plan. TAIEX is an instrument established by the European Commission to offer temporary assistance to public administrations through a distinctive peer-to-peer approach.

The workshop is discussing various topics concerning corruption prevention, with a particular focus on the criminal justice system's role in combating corruption.

- Nampa