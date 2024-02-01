Tanzania: Ruthless Yanga Delight Gamondi

DAR ES SALAAM: YOUNG Africans Head Coach Miguel Gamondi acknowledged his team's performance after an outstanding 5-1 win over Hausung FC.

The Kariakoo-based club progressed to the third round of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) after outclassing the Njombe-based side at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

On the day, Yanga's striker Clement Mzize secured a hat-trick. At the same time, Jonas Mkude and Mahlatse Makudubela contributed one goal each to help the defending champions advance further in the contest.

At a post-match briefing, Gamondi expressed his satisfaction for the triumph saying he sees potential in them.

"I am impressed with how my team performed they stood well from the back, middle and forward it was a good game indeed.

"I think by playing different matches it will help understand my squad well and utilise their skills according," he explained.

Gamondi also comments that as the mainland Premier League is near to returning, he thinks Yanga (them) and Simba are the only two teams that will have to endure a very busy schedule but he hopes everything will go well.

On his part, Hausung FC Head Coach Denis Songela stipulates that even though they lost against Yanga, his side managed to show their quality as a team despite having journey fatigue.

"Yanga is a big team here in Tanzania, am very proud of my team, we lost to a better team but we showed our quality,"

"Our game against Yanga is a lesson to my team. I hope we will bounce back next time," he explained.

Furthermore, Hausung striker Tonny Jailos admitted that their match against Yanga was very tough as they didn't have experienced players compared to their opponents.

"It was a tough match with a lot of experienced players, but I am happy I managed to score against them, it's a record for me," he said.

On his side, Yanga goalkeeper Aboutwaleeb Mshery said their win against Hausung is a preparation for coming league matches.