Tanzania Envoys' Preps On Despite Eacog Postponement

DAR ES SALAAM: The national men's volleyball team continued with their training camp programs despite the postponement of the East African Community Games (EACoG).

The games, which were originally scheduled to start today and end on February 10 in Kigali, Rwanda, include multiple sports disciplines.

The Tanzanian volleyball team was prepared to compete against other East African Community (EAC) member countries, including Kenya, Burundi, DR Congo, South Sudan, Uganda, and host country Rwanda.

However, Zacharia Bizimana, the technical director of the Tanzania Volleyball Federation (TVF), confirmed to the 'Daily News' in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that the team will not be traveling to Rwanda due to the last-minute postponement of the games.

Bizimana stated that they have been informed by the government that the event has been postponed and may not be held in Rwanda as originally planned. They have not yet been informed of which country will take on the hosting responsibility.

Despite the postponement, Bizimana emphasised that they have decided to continue with the team's preparation to keep them ready for the rescheduled games and other international assignments. He expressed gratitude that there have been no injuries so far and that the team is in good shape and motivated.

The team will continue with their training programs every evening at Uhuru Primary School ground and Tanganyika International School (IST) indoor venue in Dar es Salaam, under the guidance of national team coach Alfred Selengia.

The national team members include Omary Bure, a professional volleyball player who plays for one of the Burundian giants, Rukinzo Volleyball Club.

Other members of the national team and their respective clubs are Ezekiel Robson, Raymond Bwachele, Rashid Mustapha (JKT), Bathromeo Revocatus, Charles Daudi (High Voltage), and Starlone Wilbard (Kampala International University Tanzania-KIUT).

The list also includes Deodatus Baitubake, Ramadhani Ramadhani (Jeshi Stars), Faraja Gideon (Nyuki Zanzibar), Andrew Chiogero (Police Zanzibar), and Khamis Saadalla (Mafunzo Zanzibar).

The games are a recognition of the important role of sports in reinforcing the spirit of East African unity and development. They aim to galvanise passionate, visionary, and broad participation among the East African people, reflecting the basic principle of people-centred regional integration.