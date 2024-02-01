Tanzania: Minister Lauds Ggml in Social Development, Employments

DODOMA: MINISTER for Finance Dr Mwigulu Nchemba lauded the good relations between government and Geita Gold Mining Limited (GGML) as greatly contributing to the development of the national economy and local employment to communities surrounding the mine.

While hosting AngloGold Ashanti Chief Finance Officer (CFO) Gillian Doran in his office in Dodoma recently, the minister pointed out that such relations are also boosting the local companies' morale to do business with foreign investors in the country.

He further said that the good relations have created a flourishing and market for goods and services locally procured in the country, adding: "Investors should feel free to work and socialise in their business areas."

Dr Nchemba noted that GGML, especially through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) has been a valuable stakeholder in the mining sector, has continued to promote the mining industry and make significant contributions to the community and the nation:

"GGML has been a very important stakeholder in terms of tax issues compliance and in terms of promoting the economy of our country, it is a force to reckon with."

In a related development, he asked the company to utilise domestic gold refineries in their premises to further bolster the national economy, by seeing into it that the country gets its full and right share.

In response, the CFO thanked the government for creating a good environment for investors, saying: "We promise to reinforce the relations so that the mining sector contributes what is rightly expected to the national economy.

"AngloGold Ashanti, which owns the Geita Gold Mine has a pool of experts and vast opportunities to share with local companies in the mining industry in Tanzania."