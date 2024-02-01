Somalia: NISA Shuts Down Al-Shabaab-Affiliated Websites

Mogadishu — The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has released the list of Al-Shabaab-affiliated websites that it blocked from the public domains.

The websites are the biggest ones where Al-Shabaab used to spread its news and could only be viewed abroad, as it has already been closed inside the country.

A statement issued by the NISA agency said that 14 websites that were used to access the group's information were officially removed from the air, and some of them were listened to by the radio station that speaks the language of the group.

"This operation, which included the collection of websites, their investigation, finding the names of the registered owners and finally closing them down, has been going on for the past few months, and it has been possible to remove these websites that have been registered for different years," NISA said in the statement.

The Federal Government has already blocked access to Al-Shabaab websites in Somalia and has now succeeded in making those websites unreadable in all countries of the world.