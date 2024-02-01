Somalia: NISA Shuts Down Al-Shabaab-Affiliated Websites

1 February 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The Somali National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) has released the list of Al-Shabaab-affiliated websites that it blocked from the public domains.

The websites are the biggest ones where Al-Shabaab used to spread its news and could only be viewed abroad, as it has already been closed inside the country.

A statement issued by the NISA agency said that 14 websites that were used to access the group's information were officially removed from the air, and some of them were listened to by the radio station that speaks the language of the group.

"This operation, which included the collection of websites, their investigation, finding the names of the registered owners and finally closing them down, has been going on for the past few months, and it has been possible to remove these websites that have been registered for different years," NISA said in the statement.

The Federal Government has already blocked access to Al-Shabaab websites in Somalia and has now succeeded in making those websites unreadable in all countries of the world.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.