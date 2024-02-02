Angola: Cunene Registers Departure of More Than 27,000 Livestock

1 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — At least 27,350 livestock of various species left the southern Cunene Province for other parts of the country in 2023 for commercial and breeding purposes, compared to 20,399 animals in the previous year, informed on Thursday the head of the Provincial Veterinary Services, Claudio Simão.

Among the animals moved to the provinces of Luanda, Huíla, Namibe, Bié, Benguela, Malanje and Lunda Norte are included 4,769 cattle, 18,927 goats, 2,001 sheep, 1,639 pigs, six zebras, five horses and three giraffes.

The official said that the animals being moved were for slaughter and breeding on farms, adding that buyers from these regions usually prefer Cunene Province because they can buy the animals at more reasonable prices, which allows them to resell them for a profit.

He assured that 90% of animal movements are controlled, as a result of collaboration between the municipal offices of the Veterinary Services, the National Police, local administrations and traditional authorities.

Cláudio Simão explained that the animal transit process begins within the communities, after quarantine, where they are legalised for movement, in order to prevent cattle theft.

Data from the Veterinary Service indicates that Cunene controls 1.100.000 cattle, 2.150.000 goats, 75.000 sheep, 50.000 pigs, 2.700 equine animals, 6.000 donkeys and 2.500.000 birds.

Meanwhile, of this cattle stock, the traditional sector owns 75%, while farmers control 25%.

