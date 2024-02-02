Angola: Afcon'2023 - No Clinical Issues On Angola's Side

Luanda — After the "scare" with three athletes from the starting eleven injured, coach Pedro Gonçalves can breathe a sigh of relief with their release by the medical department of the National Football Team for tonight's Angola-Nigeria match, for the quarter-finals of AFCON2023, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

Among the recovery cases, offensive midfielder Fredy was the most worrying, but an MRI proved that it was just a trauma, however, it was already completely over for the 18 Hours match, the quarter-finals, of the competition taking place in Côte d'Ivoire.

According to the Angola's medical team, the other situation was related to Gelson Dala, an old (chronic) injury that, from time to time, comes back to bother the current second top scorer in the African competition, with four goals.

Midfielder Show was also a concern throughout the week of preparation for the challenge, however, everything has now been overcome.

The technical team also has the reinstatement of striker Jeremi Bela, who had been released to attend the birth of his son, as well as goalkeeper Gelson Magala, who has been added to temporarily replace Neblú.

The 1.º de Agosto goalkeeper is out for a one game due to a red card.