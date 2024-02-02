Tanzania: TBL Appoints First Female Managing Director in Company's 90-Year History

TANZANIA: Michelle Kilpin has been selected as the new Managing Director of Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), marking the first time in the company's 90-year history that a woman has held this top position.

She succeeds Jose Moran, who is transitioning to a regional portfolio within the continent.

"TBL is honored to welcome Ms. Michelle Kilpin to the helm as our first-ever female Managing Director in its 90-year company history. Ms. Kilpin brings a wealth of invaluable experience, with over 19 years at our parent company, ABInBev, where she has consistently demonstrated exceptional expertise and achieved remarkable milestones across the African continent," stated TBL in a public announcement published in Friday's Daily News.

During her tenure as Managing Director of Zambia Breweries Limited, Ms. Kilpin's leadership played a pivotal role in achieving topline growth and market share within the industry, according to TBL.

"As we embark on this new chapter with Ms. Kilpin, we encourage all stakeholders to join us in extending a warm and enthusiastic welcome to her as she becomes an integral part of the TBL family. Karibu Sana! Thank you for your continued support and commitment to the success of Tanzania Breweries Limited," the statement concluded.