Tanzania: Yanga Target to Rout Kagera Sugar to Regain League Pilot Seat

KAGERA: THE defending champions Young Africans will be targeting to regain the top spot of the Mainland Premier League when they face Kagera Sugar today at the Kaitaba stadium in Kagera.

The league returns to action after a short break in January for the Mapinduzi Cup tournament which attracted teams from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar as well as outside the country.

The hosts Kagera will welcome Yanga to complete the 11-round match of their premier league fixture after the Kariakoo-based Yanga missed some league games due to their involvement in the African Champions League matches.

Today's match is predicted to be tough as each side managed to use the January transfer window effectively to bolster their squads with new signings.

The host Kagera will attempt to secure their first win after losing their last four 2023/24 premier league games in their last five matches.

Yanga's squad arrived in Bukoba town yesterday with hopes of winning the match and collecting three vital points.

According to the club's Communication and Information Officer, Ally Kamwe, the team is in top form and well prepared for today's encounter.

He named some of the players expected to feature in today's encounter as Maxi Nzengeli, Skudu Makudubela, Jonas Mkude, and Metacha Mnata.

"All the players are in top form and well prepared for today's encounter. We shall miss the services of custodian Djigui Diarra who is with his national team (Mali) in the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast and Stephanie Aziz Ki who is with Burkina Faso which was eliminated from the event on Tuesday," he said.

On his part, Kagera Sugar Communication and Information Officer, Hamis Mazanzala, also said his team will emerge victorious in today's match.

"We have a good record of defeating both Yanga and Simba at the Kaitaba stadium. I appeal to Kagera fans to turn up in big numbers to cheer the team," he said.

Yanga is placed second on the league table with 30 points from 11 matches. They won 10 games and lost one match to Ihefu FC, behind league leaders Azam FC who have collected 31 points from 13 matches.

Kagera Sugar FC, on the other hand, is struggling in the relegation zone in 14th position with 13 points from 13 matches. They won only 3 matches, drew 4 matches and have lost six matches.

In another development, Kagera Sugar who recently introduced Fred Minziro as their new Head Coach after parting ways with Mecky Maxime last December is looking for a perfect start with his new side by stunning his former club Yanga.

Minziro has a huge task of guiding the team out of the relegation zone.