Tanzania: Mwinyi Stresses Transparency in Law Making

Zanzibar — ZANZIBAR: ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Thursday signed publicly four bills into law, saying the move was to enhance transparency in law making in the country.

The live-broadcast event which was held at the Stone Town based State House, was attended by several dignitaries including the Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid, and the Isles Attorney General (AG) Dr Mwinyi Talib Haji.

The bills were passed by the House of Representatives last year and then presented to the President for approval.

"I am happy to sign these documents in public because it is another way to increase transparency in making laws, and also the aim is to motivate members of the public and investors to find and read/understand the laws," Dr Mwinyi said.

The signed bills include Kadhis Courts Act, 2023; the Public Audit Act, 2023; the Zanzibar Investment Bill, 2023; and the new law that sets conditions for licensing.

Dr Mwinyi explained that the 'Zanzibar Investment Bill, 2023' is arguably the best in the East and Central African region, as it provides a favourable environment for investors.

The new licence law set terms or conditions of the licence provider, control and management of the provision of small financial services for maintaining the stability, security and quality of small financial services.

President Mwinyi urged executives, ministers and law enforcers at all levels to help people under laws and also strengthen campaigns against corruption and dishonesty in the public offices.