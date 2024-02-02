Zimbabwe: I Am Facing Fresh Arrest Threats - Says Sikhala, Adds He Has Been Ordered to Stop Press Interviews

OPPOSITION politician Job Sikhala says he is facing new arrest threats following his release from Chikurubi Maximum Prison where he was in pretrial detention for the past one and a half years.

Sikhala was locked up in June 2022 on allegations of inciting the public to avenge the death of Moreblessing Ali who was murdered in cold blood by Pius Jamba believed to be a member of the ruling party.

He was released on Tuesday after he was handed a wholly suspended two-year jail sentence by Magistrate Tafadzwa Miti who convicted him of the offence last week.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com at his place of residence, Sikhala said he had been informed that State agents were keeping an eye on him for entertaining journalists.

"I am now facing new threats.

"I have been informed by a deep state to stop these interviews," he said without disclosing much detail.

Sikhala has been arrested over 60 times in the past decade and has only one conviction which he intends to appeal against at the High Court.

In Thursday's interview, Sikhala said he needs a break as he maps his way forward.

The former parliamentarian said his heart is bleeding after his law firm shut down following his arrest.

"I don't know where to start from," he said.

"I still need to reflect on whether I still need to go and pursue my legal profession so this is my time for reflection."