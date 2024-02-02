Kenya: At Least 2 Dead in Midnight Explosion in Embakasi, Nairobi

Nairobi — At least two people died and several were injured in Thursday night's explosion in Embakasi near the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Authorities say the huge explosion felt miles away occurred at Mradi area sending shock waves and panic in the city.

According to Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, a truck filled with gas cylinders exploded at around 11pm igniting a huge fireball that spread to godowns and a residential area nearby.

More than 200 people were injured and rushed to various hospitals across the city.

"Consequently, the inferno further damaged several vehicles and commercial properties, including many small and medium-sized businesses," he said, confirming two deaths and injuries of more than 200 people.

"As a result, two fellow Kenyans have regrettably lost their lives while being attended to at the Nairobi West Hospital," he said. Several vehicles were extensively damaged by the inferno.

Firefighters from the county government and other private companies were still fighting the blaze on Friday morning.

"I heard a loud explosion and suddenly a gas cylinder hit my door and ripped it open and that is when we escaped," said Vincent Onchoke, I was sleeping and we all escaped even my family which I traced this (Friday) morning."

"I have never heard such a loud explosion," said Emily Mwangi who lives nearby, "it shook buildings."

The loud explosion was felt more than 10 kilometres away.

"I heard the explosion only to see huge flames and fireballs in Embakasi," said Enock Korir, a resident of Umoja estate.