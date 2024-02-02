Kenya Railways Refutes Claims of Low SGR Bookings

2 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — Kenya Railways has refuted claims of low bookings of the Madaraka Expressway Services.

This is after a photo of an empty passenger coach got to trend online indicating the lack of passengers in SGR trains due to the hike in service fares.

In a public notice, the authority has assured that train bookings at the Madaraka Express Passenger Service Commission are flowing normally and the photo does reflect the actual situation.

"Kenya Railways has taken note of a picture doing its round on social media, of an empty coach indicating lack of passengers," Kenya Railways stated on X.

"We wish to state that this picture is in no way a representation of the actual status of the Madaraka Express Service and bookings for travel are going as normal," it assured.

The Kenya Railways has further asserted that rail, specifically the Madarka Express still remains one of the most preferred modes of travel and the service remains focused and committed to maintaining this.

"We remain committed to serving our customers and will do all we can to ensure that rail continues to remain their preferred mode of transport, via the Madaraka express service,"it asserted.

