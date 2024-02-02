Kenya Drops One Place in Latest Transparency International Corruption Index

Nairobi — Kenya's corruption index has dropped one place to number 126 globally in the latest Transparency International (TI) corruption ranking.

According to TI, the country ranked number 126 with a score of 31 percent, down from a similar position with a score of 32 percent in 2022.

The corruption perceptions index (CPI) ranks 180 countries and territories around the globe by their perceived levels of public sector corruption, scoring on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

In the report, the human rights watchdog says countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have generally witnessed low performance attributed to constraints in the rule of law.

"Despite improvement in some countries, Sub-Saharan Africa maintains the lowest average at 33, with democracy and the rule of law under pressure," read the report by TI in part.

In the East African region, Uganda ranks 141, while Tanzania ranks 87.

Rwanda and Burundi are in positions 49 and 162, respectively.

The improvement by Kenya in the latest ranking points to optimism in the government's fight against corruption.

President William Ruto has recently come out guns blazing, promising to crush corruption, which he maintains is high in the public sector.

"Corruption anywhere in all arms of government must be dealt with," he said earlier.