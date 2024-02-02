Rwanda: 'Serial Killer' Kazungu's Trial Adjourned Again

The intermediate court of Nyarugenge, on Friday, February 2, once again postponed the trial in substance of suspected serial killer Denis Kazungu.

It will be heard on February 9.

The hearing, originally slated for January 12, has been postponed for the third time. The latest delay comes from the general meeting held at Nyarungenge Intermediate Court.

Kazungu, 34, a resident of Kicukiro District in Kigali, was apprehended by Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) in September 2023. He was suspected of murdering several people and burying them in a pit dug in his kitchen.

He faces 10 counts including murder, rape, desecration of human remains, assault, and so on.

Previously, speaking to the court during the hearing on January 12, Faustin Murangwa, Kazungu's lawyer, said he had not had enough time to sit down with his client to prepare for the trial.

"But after this week, we will be ready," he told the court.

The prosecutors supported the postponement, telling the judges that it is the defendant's right to have legal representation and the lawyer's right to get enough time to prepare the defence.

The trial also involves people who are seeking compensation for the loss of their loved ones and property. Some were present at the court's premises to follow the trial before being informed of the postponement.