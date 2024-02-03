Rwanda: Grammy Nominee Kelis Enjoys Rwandan Adventure - From Gorillas, Hills, Inyambo Cows

American singer, songwriter and chef Kelis, widely known for her hit song 'Milkshake,' is currently exploring 'the scenic beauty of Rwanda.' Sharing her journey with over 1.5 million Instagram followers, Kelis posted videos showcasing her experiences--interacting with Inyambo cows, hiking hills, engaging with locals, and visiting mountain gorillas.

The artiste has been in Rwanda since Wednesday, January 31.

Expressing her awe after visiting mountain gorillas, Kelis said: "What an experience, these mountains and parks are preserved, they have amazing rangers and guides and trackers. We wear masks to prevent any sickness to the gorillas, there's no trash, no touching, no petting. It's just one mammal looking at another mammal. It was such a dope day and something I've wanted to do for ages."

This visit to Rwanda is part of Kelis' East African exploration, having previously travelled to Kenya and Zanzibar.

About Kelis Rogers

Kelis has earned recognition at the Brit Awards, Q Awards, NME Awards, and Grammy Awards. Her musical journey as a lead and featured artist spans diverse genres, she has worked with R&B and hip-hop icons like Nas (whom she married in 2005), Busta Rhymes, Outkast, and Puff Daddy. Her collaborations also extend to electronic and dance producers such as Calvin Harris, Disclosure, Giorgio Moroder, Timo Maas, and Richard X. She has also teamed up with pop and rock acts like Enrique Iglesias, Duran Duran, and No Doubt, as well as indie and alternative musicians including Björk and Dave Sitek.

Kelis' global impact is evident in her record sales, reaching 6 million copies worldwide. She has found substantial success in the United Kingdom, with ten of her singles securing top-ten positions on the UK Singles Chart.