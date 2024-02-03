South Africa: Home Affairs Chairperson Encourages South Africans to Register for Upcoming Elections

document

Parliament, Friday, 2 February 2024 - The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs, Mr Mosa Chabane, has urged South Africans to take the opportunity to register during the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC's) second registration weekend over the next two days. The Chairperson highlighted that this opportunity enables voters to strengthen South Africa's democratic order.

"Similar to the first registration weekend, we remain confident that the IEC has systems in place and that all South Africans, either locally or abroad, will be able to register to vote in the provincial and national elections in 2024. Citizens must now take the opportunity to register and actively participate in this important democratic process," Mr Chabane said.

This weekend also presents an opportunity for already-registered voters to check their registration details and update their details if they have moved.

The committee had previously welcomed the visibility and outreach programme rolled-out by the IEC and notes the adverts and posters visible across the country. The committee also welcomed the assurance that the IEC is utilising all platforms, including radio, TV, print and social media platforms to engage citizens and encourage them to register.

Meanwhile, the committee welcomes the Department of Home Affairs' intervention to open their offices over the weekend to enable the collection of identity documents to ensure that voters have valid IDs to register. The Department of Home Affairs will open its offices on Saturday, 3 February, and Sunday, 4 February, for nine hours, from 08h00 to 17h00 on each day, for citizens to collect their IDs to support the 3-4 February 2024 Voter Registration Weekend.