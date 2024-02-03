Kenya: Body of Schoolboy Devoured By Crocodile Found Inside the Reptile

2 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — The body of a school boy who was devoured by a crocodile in Ndhiwa has been found in the reptile's stomach.

The victim, a student at Omboo Nazarene Academy, had ventured to the river's edge on Wednesday to fetch water when he was attacked by the wild crocodile.

And after a two-day search by locals and personnel from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the body was discovered on Friday evening when it was shot dead.

The boy's remains were discovered when the reptile was directed by the KWS personnel.

The grieving family of the young victim positively identified their child's remains, bringing closure to this heart-wrenching ordeal.

Local administrator Ann Onyango expressed her gratitude for the prompt response of KWS officers, who swiftly dealt with the reptile and dissected it to locate the boy's body.

The recovered remains of the schoolboy were transported to the Homa Bay County Referral Hospital mortuary, where postmortem examinations will be conducted.

