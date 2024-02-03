East Africa: Exploiting Untapped Potentials, Ensuring Peace of Horn Region Pivotal for Better Prospects, Says Minister of Peace

Addis Ababa — Exploiting the untapped potentials of the Horn Africa (HoA) for shared benefits and ensuring peace are critical for better prospects in the region, said Minister of Peace Binalf Andualem.

A crucial conference under the theme: "The Role of Higher Education Institutions in Peace-building and Inclusive Development in Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Somaliland" convened in Dire Dawa city, Ethiopia.

The conference discussed pressing issues facing the region, including the current peace and security challenges and opportunities in the region.

In his remarks, Benalaf urged universities in the region to leverage their research and expertise to address the common challenges such as conflict, drought, and terrorism.

Institutions of higher education across the horn region should discharge their responsibilities in forging durable peace and development activities, the minister said. .

Emphasizing the immense potential of the HoA, the minister highlighted the critical role universities would play in achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063.

To this end, Benalaf stressed the need for collaborative efforts among Ethiopia, Somaliland, and Djibouti to strengthen regional cooperation through the support and research collaboration of universities.

The minister noted that Ethiopia is exerting maximum effort for regional integration and ensure peace.

Though the horn region is endowed with potential resources for development, Benalaf mentioned man-made and natural problems have hindered the region from utilizing the resources.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia East Africa Somalia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Given difficulties, the minister called on higher education institutions to work hard through their rigorous research and recommend solutions that could bring about durable peace and development.

For this, it is necessary to strengthen people-to-people ties among Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somaliland and foster cooperation.

On his part, State Minister of Peace, Keiredin Tezera said universities have immense responsibilities to conduct research and propose policy solutions to tackle conflict, climate change difficulties in the region.

Collaboration among universities in the horn of Africa is instrumental, Keiredin said.

Underlining the deep historical and cultural ties between Ethiopia, Djibouti, and Somaliland, Deputy Mayor of Dire Dawa, Harbi Buh hoped that universities should focus on mutual development and stronger ties through collaborative research undertakings in spheres of education, social justice, and human resource development.

Uba Adam, President of Dire Dawa University, underlined the importance of discharging responsibilities to see a stable and prosperous horn of Africa.

The conference discussed cross-border connectivity, and achieve sustainable development goals as well as employ traditional conflict resolution systems to address local disputes.