Somalia: Somali Police Issue Statewide Alert for Murder Suspect

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali Police Force issued a statewide alert for a suspect in the murder of his pregnant wife in Mogadishu, the country's capital.

Sayid Ali Macalin Da'ud had last week set a fire on his six-month pregnant wife in her house in Dharkenley district. She succumbed to her critical wounds at Digfeer hospital.

Her shocking death sparked a public outrage and calls for justice in Somalia, mainly in Mogadishu, where the police issued a red alert, asking the people to share information.

The suspect is believed to be hiding himself in the city.

The statement from the Somali Police Force said, "Suspect Sayid-Ali Moalin Da'ud who is accused of burning his wife Luul Sheikh Abdiaziz on 26 Jan 2024, and escaped."

Also, the Somali Police said, "The search for the accused is going on in the capital and the regions of the country where he is believed to have escaped."

On the other hand, the Somali Police Force has asked the Somali people that anyone who has information about the suspect should share it with the Police.

"We hope that he will be brought to justice soon," police added.

The family of Luul Abdiaziz Mohamed called on the government to arrest the suspect.

Luul Abdiaziz was an airport worker and has been a mom of six orphaned children as confirmed by her family. Such incidents are on the rise in Somalia at the moment.