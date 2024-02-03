Tunisia: Candidates for Local Elections Run-Off in South Mharza Continue Election Campaigns

2 February 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Candidates Braiek Ben Amara and Majid Dhaou for the local elections run-off in South Mharza, in Hbira delegation, Mahdia Governorate, continue their election campaigns hours before the electoral silence at midnight.

Braiek Ben Amara, 56 years old, who had secured 195 votes, or 39.96% in the initial round, pledges a comprehensive approach encompassing the overhaul of the drinking water network. He laid emphasis on projects for irrigated perimeters and the establishment of deep-water wells in the region.

The candidate vows to modernise the electricity grid, rectify the land tenure status of agricultural lands, and spearhead the establishment of a secondary school in the locality.

On the other hand, 46-year old Majid Dhaou, who secured 188 votes, or 38.52% in the first round, promised to link the locality to the city of Mahdia through the implementation of public transportation routes.

He also promised to generalize public lighting, particularly along rural tracks.

