Tunisia: Nabil Karoui Sentenced to Three Years in Prison and Banned From Elections for Five Years (Statement)

2 February 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Criminal Chamber Specializing in Financial Corruption Cases at the Tunis Court of Appeal handed a three-year prison sentence to former presidential candidate and founder of the Qalb Tounes party, Nabil Karoui, for having received «funds from abroad» amounting to more than one million US dollars during the 2019 presidential elections, Spokesperson for the Court of Appeal of Tunis, Habib Torkhani said on Friday.

Karoui was also banned from participating in presidential elections for five years, the same source said.

Three other defendants were sentenced to three years in prison in the same case and banned from running for the presidential elections for five years.

Nabil Karoui ran in the 2019 presidential elections and made it to the second round alongside the current president, Kais Saied.

