Namibia: President Hage Geingob is Dead

Windhoek — Namibia's third president Hage Geingob has died.

Geingob died at a hospital in Windhoek at the age of 82.

Vice president Nangolo Mbumba announced that Geingob died on Sunday morning. "By his side was his wife and his dear children," said Mbumba said.

Geingob became president in 2015 and was serving his second term. He served as the country's first prime minister from 1990 to 2002 under former president Sam Nujoma's administration.

Geingob has battled health issues in recent months. On 8 January 2024, he announced that he was diagnosed with cancer.

He subsequently went for a cancer treatment in the United States of America on 25 January. He returned from America on 30 January following two days of treatment.

