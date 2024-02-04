Kenya: Health Ministry Conducts Cancer Screening, Vaccination Ahead of World Cancer Day

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health conducted a cancer vaccination and screening campaign in Kirinyaga ahead of World Cancer Day on Sunday.

The campaign happened during a medical camp in Kirinyaga Raimu primary school in collaboration with the Kirinyaga county government and targeted teenage girls in the age bracket of 10-14 against cervical cancer.

According to the principal Secretary for public health Mary Muthoni, The medical camp also offered screening and counseling services for breast and cervical cancer.

"The vaccination drive was the focal point of the initiative, targeting girls aged 10-14 against cervical cancer, aligning with the ambitious World Health Organization's 90.70.90 goals," she stated on X.

The PS stressed the need to deploy such immediate p[preventive measures, asserting that this will help in disease burden and a health-resilient population.

"The emphasis on disease prevention underscores a commitment to reducing the burden of diseases, as echoed by the Government under the Primary Care Model #AfyaNyumbani," she stated.

Other diseases that were also screened at the camp include Blood Pressure, Diabetes, Nutrition, mental health assessment, and general treatment services.

The PS commended the local residents for the huge turnout stressing that the vent signified a bold step towards making sure that healthcare is a right enjoyed by all.

"Beyond the immediate health benefits, the event signifies a bold step towards a future where healthcare is a right for all, not a luxury," she stated.

The Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru emphasized on the need for being checked and urged people to raise awareness for cancer screening.

"Prevention and Early treatment of Non-Communicable Diseases is very important for a developing country like Kenya where it is responsible for 82 percent of premature deaths. Get checked and tag someone along," she stated on X.

