Tunisia: Run-Off Local Elections - Turnout Reaches 5.34 Percent By 1pm [upd 1]

4 February 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The turnout in the run-off local elections reached 5.34% by 1pm, Farouk Bouasker, President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) said at a press conference at El Menzah sports complex on the progress of voting.

He added that the total number of people who voted was 223,312 out of 4,181,871 registered voters.

Bouasker also reported that 27% of the voters were women and 73% were men.

As for the number of voters by age group, 15% were under 35, 47% were between 36 and 60 and 38% were over 60.

The President of the ISIE noted that the turnout for the run-off was close to that of the first round and predicted that this rate would increase at 6pm when the polling stations close.

He pointed out that there was a significant difference in turnout between governorates, noting that some regions had a very respectable turnout compared to other governorates where the turnout was below the required level, he said.

Commenting on the violations observed at polling stations, Bouasker stressed that these were mainly related to the violation of the secrecy of the ballot.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.