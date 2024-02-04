Morocco Participates in 2nd Meeting of Imctc Defense Ministers Council

4 February 2024
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Riyadh — The 2nd meeting of the Council of Defense Ministers of the Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition (IMCTC) was held, on Saturday in Riyadh, with the participation of member States, including Morocco.

Morocco was represented by Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of National Defense Administration, Abdellatif Loudiyi.

Chaired by Saudi Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, this meeting was an opportunity to review the Coalition's action strategy and its initiatives to counter terrorism, as part of the Coalition's four ideological domains, including its media, military, and anti-terrorism financing fields.

The defense ministers emphasized their countries' determination to enhance cooperation, coordinate efforts, and unite them to avert terrorism risks.

They stressed the importance of joint collective action to confront all forms and manifestations of terrorism and extremism.

They also expressed their satisfaction with the progress achieved in the Coalition's journey, confirming their commitment to fight terrorism and eliminate it through organized collective action and comprehensive planning.

