South Africa: Congratulations Bafana Bafana!

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Zizi Kodwa, has congratulated Bafana Bafana on their 2-1 win against Cape Verde on Saturday night.

"To the semifinals we go. Well done Bafana, you have made the nation proud!" the Minister said in a social media post on X.

This as the team faced off against Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament currently underway in Côte d'Ivoire.

With their win, the men's senior national football side are through to the semifinals of the tournament.

"Goalkeeper and captain Ronwen Williams saved four penalties during a tense quarter-final match at Stade Charles Konan Stadium in Yamoussoukro to advance to the semi-finals.

The South African senior men's team won 2-1 against Cape Verde to reach the semi-finals for the first time in 24 years," said the South African Football Association (SAFA) in a statement on Sunday.

Bafana Bafana will face Nigeria in the semi-finals at Stade de la Paix in Bouaké on Wednesday.

SAFA added that Cote d'Ivoire meet the Democratic Republic of Congo in the other semi in Abidjan.

AFCON which got underway on 13 January will conclude on 11 February 2024.