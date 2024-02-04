Somalia: Nisa Says Wanted Al-Shabaab Leader Captured in Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali National Intelligence Service (NISA) has captured a leader of the Al-Shabaab group in Mogadishu after hiding from the radar for weeks.

The leader of NISA has been identified as Muhiyedin Abdisalan Mohamud known as Muhiyedin Daqare, who is said to be one of the aides of Al-Shabaab leader Ahmed Diriye.

"This wanted leader was caught in Mogadishu while he was sneaking in. Leader Muhuddin Daqare has been operating in Bay, Galgaduud, Mudug, and Lower Shabelle regions," said a brief news broadcast on the government media.

The statement issued by the government also said that more details related to the arrest and information of this leader will be released later.

The NISA forces have recently increased their operations against the Al-Shabaab group, and the number of Al-Shabaab officers and members who have surrendered has been increasing.