Somalia: Nisa Says Wanted Al-Shabaab Leader Captured in Mogadishu

4 February 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — The Somali National Intelligence Service (NISA) has captured a leader of the Al-Shabaab group in Mogadishu after hiding from the radar for weeks.

The leader of NISA has been identified as Muhiyedin Abdisalan Mohamud known as Muhiyedin Daqare, who is said to be one of the aides of Al-Shabaab leader Ahmed Diriye.

"This wanted leader was caught in Mogadishu while he was sneaking in. Leader Muhuddin Daqare has been operating in Bay, Galgaduud, Mudug, and Lower Shabelle regions," said a brief news broadcast on the government media.

This Al-Shabaab official operated in Galgaduud, Mudug, Bay, and Lower Shabelle.

The statement issued by the government also said that more details related to the arrest and information of this leader will be released later.

The NISA forces have recently increased their operations against the Al-Shabaab group, and the number of Al-Shabaab officers and members who have surrendered has been increasing.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.