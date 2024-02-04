South Africa: How Bafana Bafana Learnt the Art of Shutting Out Noisy Naysayers in Quest for Afcon Glory

4 February 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Yanga Sibembe

Bafana Bafana are into the Africa Cup of Nations semifinals. This should silence their critics.

When Bafana Bafana lost their first match of the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2-0 to Mali, the team's detractors and naysayers brought out their loud-hailers and were ready to write them off.

"Typical Bafana Bafana" was the sentiment on social media. "The pilot must keep the aeroplane idling at the airport. The boys will be home soon," some said.

Failure to qualify for Afcon in 2010, 2012, 2017 and 2021 has done little to help the public's perception of the team. That they have not been to a Fifa World Cup since hosting the tournament in 2010 compounds the general lack of interest in Bafana Bafana.

The team played exceptionally well in the first half of that disappointing loss to the Eagles of Mali. However, they failed to capitalise on their chances. The Malians were not in such a wasteful mood and punished Bafana's profligacy. Was this the end of Bafana's tournament?

"Nobody gave us a chance after the first game we lost to Mali. But we came back strong, improved and worked very hard to be where we are now," said midfield magician Teboho Mokoena after South Africa ousted Morocco, Africa's No 1 ranked side, in...

