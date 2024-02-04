South Africa: Peanut Butters - Eden All Natural and Pnp No Name - Recalled After Toxicity Testing

Pick n Pay has issued a recall after standard testing picked up the presence of higher-than-allowed levels of a naturally occurring toxin. It's not the only retailer selling Eden All Natural peanut butter.

Peanut butter fans: if you have Eden All Natural or Pick n Pay no name peanut butters in your cupboard, you should stop using them immediately and return them to the seller.

Pick n Pay has issued a recall of three brands of peanut butter: its no name Smooth Peanut Butter, and Eden Smooth and Crunchy peanut butters.

The retailer issued the alert on Saturday, saying these products had already been removed from all its stores countrywide. The products have expiry dates of between now and July 2025.

No other peanut butters sold at Pick n Pay are involved in the recall.

Eden peanut butter -- marketed as an all-natural peanut butter with no added sugar, stabilisers, preservatives and hydrogenated oils -- is also available at Faithful to Nature and Takealot. It is not yet known if the Eden butters are sold by any other retailers.

On Eden's Facebook page, it has issued a product recall notice dated 2 February, saying: "We have identified an issue with a smooth and crunchy 500g peanut butter, which may pose potential risks to users. To ensure your wellbeing, we are initiating a recall for all Eden All Natural units sold between 6 December...