Angola: City of Luena Deprived of Water Supply

Luena — The city of Luena, capital of the province of Moxico, which has over 450 thousand inhabitants, will be deprived of water supply, as a result of a failure in the main pipeline transporting the liquid, ANGOP learned on Sunday.

In a press release, the president of the Board of Directors of the Provincial Water and Sanitation Company (EPAS) in Moxico, Eurico Jorge, said that the aforementioned failure was recorded in the early hours of Sunday.

The heavy rains that have been falling in the region, affected the pipeline that transports liquid from the Lumeje River catchment to the city's Water Treatment Station (ETA), are cited as the cause of the failure.

In this regard, the city will be deprived of the supply of liquid until the problem is resolved, without however specifying the repair period, the press release reads, ensuring that EPAS is making efforts to quickly overcome the situation.

On the other hand, Eurico Jorge called on the city's residents to moderates their water consumption while this problem persists.

The Provincial Water and Sanitation Company in Moxico, in operation since 2017, has already made 7, 400 household connections, in the city of Luena, as part of the implementation of the Development Project (PDISA I), benefiting the neighborhoods Nzaji, Tchifuchi, Mandembwe , Youth Social, Passa - Fome, Sinai Velho, Kwenha, Santa Rosa and Vila Luso.

The second phase of the implementation of (PDISA II), expected to end this year, with financial support from the World Bank (WB), expects to make 15,000 new connections, increasing the water supply rate to Luena, from 41 to 70 percent.