Angola: Cuando Cubango Vice-Governor Asks for Youth for Peace and Patriotism Messages

Menongue — The vice-governor of Cuando Cubango for the political, social and economic sectors, Helena Chimena, appealed today, Sunday, to the need for local young people to be the main bearers of the message of hope, peace and patriotism, with a view to honoring the memory of national heroes.

Helena Chimena, who was speaking at the provincial event on the 4th of February, the Day of the Beginning of the Armed Struggle for National Liberation, held at the Menongue gymnasium, said it was also necessary for young people to hold moral and civic values.

For the vice-governor, yesterday was the fight against the Portuguese colonial yoke and today the fight must continue, transforming weapons into plows at the service of the country's development, ensuring greater attention to the progress of qualified human capital, to face the challenges ahead. that the modern world subjects everyone to.

Helena Chimena pointed out the need for the participation of all government, political, religious, civil leaders, businesspeople, cultural and youth associations in the construction of a modern, democratic and prosperous Angola, based on the values of work, freedom, justice, peace and of mutual respect and fraternity.

In their message, read by José Sabonete, the former combatants and veterans of the homeland in Cuando Cubango want every Angolan citizen to assume, with posture, courage and responsibility, the challenging legacy of the fearless people of the 4th of February 1961, joining the efforts of the Executive in the search for better solutions to resolve the various problems that still afflict society.

It should be noted that, on the 4th of February, the vice-governor laid a wreath of flowers at the tomb of the unknown soldier, in the Menongue cemetery. ALK/FF/PLB/DOJ