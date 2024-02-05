Angola: Constitutional Court Wants to Bring Constitution Closer to All Social Strata

Cuito — The Constitutional Court intends to bring the Constitution of the Republic (CRA) closer to the entire social stratum, with the sharing of the Magna Law in various formats, whether in comics, to reach children, or in national languages, to ensure greater social inclusion.

The information was released to the press today, in the city of Cuito, Bié province, by the spokesperson of the Constitutional Court, Mauro Alexandre, as part of the three-day visit to this region by the president of this Superior Court, Laurinda Prazeres Monteiro Cardoso.

According to Mauro Alexandre, the objective is to make the entire population, including children and young people, learn, with a certain creativity, about constitutional principles and values, about their rights, freedoms and fundamental guarantees, as well as national symbols.

The spokesperson added that the documents in the formats referenced above will be distributed during the activities to be carried out in Cuito and Andulo, as part of the festivities marking the 14th anniversary since the entry into force of the current Angolan constitutional order, which takes place on Monday. fair, day 5.

The president of the Constitutional Court, Laurinda Prazeres Monteiro Cardoso, who arrived in Cuito this afternoon, highlighted the purpose of increasingly disseminating the CRA to society, so that it becomes simpler in terms of understanding.

"As it is the Magna Carta or Fundamental Law of the country, it must be clarified and known by all strata of Angolan society", said the presiding judge, during a meeting with the governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Angola Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This initiative, he said, began last year, in the province of Cabinda, as it was in this court's interest to educate all citizens, regardless of religion, race or sex.

For two days, the Constitutional Court will promote a round table, on Monday, in Cuito, under the theme The Constitution as a Fundamental Law of the State.

This activity will address various questions about fundamental rights, freedoms and guarantees, national symbols and other topics.

On Tuesday, in the municipality of Andulo, there will be the Ondjango Constitution program, which will be a conversation between judges and the population, with the aim of bringing the constitution closer to the common citizen.

The country marks 14 years since the entry into force of the current Angolan constitutional order, established as a result of the approval and promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, an achievement of the young Angolan democracy, as a universe of principles, rights and guarantees were consecrated by the Constituent Legislator fundamental principles that have contributed to strengthening the Democratic Rule of Law in Angola.

It is the result of a historic constitutional process that went through several metamorphoses and underwent a specific review in 2021, which aimed to reinforce the basic foundations of the Angolan State, anchored in democratic principles and the separation and interdependence of powers. JEC/PLB/DOJ