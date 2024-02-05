Angola: MPLA Parliamentary Group Praises the Team's Performance

Luanda — The MPLA Parliamentary Group congratulated the National Team for its performance in the African Football Championship (CAN'2023), which takes place in Côte d'Ivoire, considering the campaign honorable.

In a communication to which ANGOP had access, on Saturday, the MPLA Parliamentary Group expressed its enormous pride in the Palancas Negras, for yet another historic feat, with reaching the quarter-finals, positioning themselves among the eight best in Africa.

On behalf of the Deputies of the MPLA Parliamentary Group and myself, I address my warmest congratulations to the athletes, the technical team, the Angolan Football Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sports, reads the document, signed by Virgílio de Pereira Sources.

Angola reached the quarter-finals of the event organized by CAF for the third time, after the 2008 (Ghana) and 2010 (Angola) editions, with the difference that at that time, with 16 teams, there was no round of 16 like now, with 24 competitors.

The team arrives in the country at 3 pm on Sunday (4) and will be honored for its results in the continental event, where it recorded three wins, one draw and one defeat. MC/DOJ