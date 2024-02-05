Angola: Unita Proposes Local Elections in 2024

4 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — The president of UNITA, Adalberto Costa Júnior, reiterated Saturday, in Cabinda, the need to hold local elections across the country, in 2024.

The leader of the largest opposition party, who spoke at a mass event, considered local authorities as a factor that provides development, helps to decentralize administrative power and accelerates the growth of the social sector.

In the politician's view, this is a power that could contribute significantly to solving social problems, especially education, health, energy, water, promoting the productive sector and improving secondary and tertiary routes. .

In Cabinda, Adalberto Costa Júnior, in addition to evaluating the functioning of his party's base and intermediate structures, also met with civil society in the municipalities of Cacongo and Buco-Zau.ING/JFC/IZ/DOJ

