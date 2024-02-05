South Africa: Acting Provincial Commissioner Saddened By Passing of Missing Sergeant Juliet Motshwene

4 February 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Media Statement

Office of the Provincial Commissioner Limpopo

POLOKWANE - The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of 45-year-old Sergeant Juliet Motshwene, stationed at Rakgwadi police station in the Sekhukhune District, who was reported missing.

Sergeant Motshwene, a dedicated member of the SAPS, was last seen leaving her residence in Kgapamadi, Hlogotlou Policing area on Tuesday, 30 January 2024, wearing blue jeans, a green shirt, and pink sneakers. In response to this concerning development, General Scheepers immediately directed the allocation of all relevant resources to facilitate the search for the missing sergeant.

Tragically, the search efforts have come to a devastating conclusion, as the lifeless body of Sergeant Motshwene was discovered outside her home village in the afternoon of Sunday, 04 February 2024. The deceased was found in an advanced state of decomposition.

The South African Police Service in Limpopo, along with the family, and the public, are mourning the loss of our esteemed colleague. At this time, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Sergeant Motshwene and offer our support during this difficult period. We ask that the family be given the space and time needed to mourn their loss.

We urge anyone with information related to this tragic incident to come forward and assist the authorities in their ongoing investigations.

The SAPS will continue to provide updates as further information becomes available.

