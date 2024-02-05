Egypt Fire Coach After Afcon Disappointment

Egypt has parted ways with head coach Rui Vitoria after the national team's underwhelming performance at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) confirmed on Monday.

Vitoria's dismissal follows Egypt's dramatic penalty shootout defeat to the Democratic Republic of Congo in the last 16, dashing their hopes of a record-extending eighth AFCON title.

The team's lackluster group stage performance, marked by three draws, further fueled frustrations, prompting apologies from the EFA to the Egyptian fans.

In a statement, the EFA board thanked Vitoria and his staff for their service but indicated they were exploring options among foreign coaches to fill the vacant position. The statement also announced former Al Ahly coach Mohamed Youssef as the interim manager.

Vitoria's exit adds to the list of high-profile coaching casualties following the AFCON upset. This tournament saw several African football giants, including the top five ranked nations and the previous edition's semi-finalists, face premature exits, paving the way for underdogs to shine.