Somalia: Suspected Al-Shabaab Attack in Somalia Leaves 7 Ethnic Oromos Dead

Beled — HAWO, Somalia - An overnight attack in the border town of Beled-Hawo within the Gedo region has left at least seven Ethnic Oromos dead while six others were wounded.

The local security forces launched an investigation into the suspected Al-Shabaab raid that targeted a village predominantly inhabited by people from the Oromo ethnic community.

The wounded have been admitted to the main city hospital for treatment. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assault which took place in the border town.

The situation was tense on Monday morning as police were on a mission to arrest the culprits of the attack and their co-plotters who were mixing with the local population.

This comes amidst increasing attacks in Somalia by Al-Shabaab which has been fighting against AU and SNA forces for nearly two decades to oust the UN-backed government.

Watch here, a Shabelle TV report on the incident: