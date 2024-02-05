Somalia: UN Commits to Provide Technical Training for Somali Security Forces

Mogadishu, Somalia — The United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) which has been actively supporting Somalia in enhancing the capabilities of the security forces, has committed to provide technical training for the local forces during the transition period.

The UNSOS which is providing logistical field support to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) said in a joint statement issued on Saturday in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, that the training will ensure the sustainable operation and maintenance of the equipment for the security forces.

"As UNSOS, our commitment to supporting both ATMIS and the Somali government remains steadfast. We stand ready to support Phase Three of the drawdown and provide the needed logistical support," Officer in Charge of UNSOS Qurat-Ul-Ain Sadozai said.

Sadozai stressed the successful handover of the seven military bases this week and commended the partnership between ATMIS, the Somali government, and UNSOS while pledging continued support and collaboration.

Both ATMIS and UNSOS announced the completion of Phase Two drawdown, which involved reducing the troop count by 3,000 soldiers.

ATMIS transferred seven military bases to the Somali government and closed two others.

Somalia's National Security Advisor Hussein Sheikh-Ali lauded the AU, UN, and international partners for their sacrifice and dedication in pursuit of peace and security in Somalia.

"ATMIS is ending and we are progressing towards a future where Somalia's safety and security will be self-sustained, without ATMIS," Ali said.

"We thank the African Union for your sacrifices to Somalia. To the international community and partners, we thank you for standing with us in the fight to keep our country safe and secure. I want to assure the public that this drawdown is real, and it is happening," he added.

Sam Okiding, ATMIS Force Commander lauded the exceptional teamwork by the drawdown tripartite committee - ATMIS, the Somalia government, and UNSOS - for completing both Phase One and Two.

"Our collective efforts have been significant in drawing down a total of 5,000 troops in both Phase One and Two. We will soon start preparations for the next phase, Phase Three, to reduce our numbers by 4,000 troops in June. I am confident in our continued success based on our united and cohesive approach. For us, failure is not an option," Okiding said.