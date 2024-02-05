Namibia: Rehoboth Town Council Anticipating Economic Boost After Reho Spa Transfer

Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) and the Rehoboth Town Council (RTC) are currently addressing outstanding matters concerning the transfer of Reho Spa, one of which involves completing transfer cost payments at the deeds office.

RTC acting CEO Ronald Windswaai told Nampa on Thursday that the transition of ownership is not without administrative challenges.

"Despite these hurdles, officials are optimistic that these matters will be resolved," he said, noting that the facility is expected to undergo strategic developments and renovations to enhance its appeal to tourists.

Plans include upgrading accommodation facilities, introducing modern amenities, and promoting eco-friendly practices to align with global tourism trends. These initiatives aim to position Reho Spa as a must-visit destination for travellers seeking a unique blend of natural beauty and luxurious experiences. "The collective efforts between NWR and the town are indicative of a shared vision to unlock the full potential of Reho Spa," Windswaai stated.

Local authorities and community leaders have expressed their enthusiasm for the ownership transfer, emphasising the positive impact it will have on the socio-economic landscape of Rehoboth.

NWR spokesperson Nelson Ashipala said the decision to transfer ownership to the town council aligns with the government's commitment to regional development and leveraging natural resources for economic benefits. Reho Spa, known for its historical significance and natural beauty, has long been a point of interest for both locals and visitors alike.

"The transfer marks a significant milestone for Rehoboth, opening up opportunities for local employment and economic revitalisation. Reho Spa is poised to become a hub for wellness tourism, with plans to enhance existing facilities and introduce new attractions to draw in visitors seeking relaxation and rejuvenation," he noted.

Ashipala added that the change in ownership is expected to bring about a positive economic impact on the town, providing a boost to local businesses and creating a ripple-effect on the local community. The infusion of tourism into the region is anticipated to stimulate growth in various sectors, from hospitality and retail, to local crafts and cultural experiences.

-Nampa