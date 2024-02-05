South Africa: Register to Vote At Your Local Municipal Offices

The Electoral Commission is urging those who could not make it to their local voting stations to register or rectify their details to visit its online facility and local municipal offices for assistance.

"The Commission extends its gratitude to thousands of South Africans who have gone online and visited our registration stations to register, re-register or check their details.

"Our online facility and local municipal offices will remain open for registration and verification of details until the date of the elections is proclaimed by the President," said the Commission.

This as the Commission held its second Voter Registration Weekend on 3 and 4 February.

The registration weekend was held in preparation for the country's 2024 National and Provincial Elections.

In a statement on Sunday, the Commission said day two of the registration weekend went well.

According to the Commission, by 8am, over 99% of the 23 303 voting stations had opened with the remainder opening before 8:30am.

"At 1pm ... a total of 564 715 registration transactions had been recorded at voting stations," said the Commission.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the Commission recorded 67 200 online registration transactions. The figure for online registrations on Sunday stood at 34 293.

The provincial breakdown of the registrations recorded is as follows:

Province F M Grand total

Eastern Cape 50 504 43 335 93 839

Free State 17 496 16 462 33 958

Gauteng 55 990 60 294 116 284

KwaZulu-Natal 68 305 63 126 131 431

Limpopo 32 166 25 276 57 442

Mpumalanga 20 426 21 367 41 793

North West 18 963 17 871 36 834

Northern Cape 6 827 6 869 13 696

Out Of Country 519 494 1 013

Western Cape 18 781 19 644 38 425

289 977 274 738 564 715

The Commission reminded eligible voters of the general rule in elections.

"That is, a person votes at a voting station where they are registered. The only exception to the general rule is that a voter may vote outside of the voting district of registration upon notification to the Commission by a date to be regulated by the Election Timetable," the Commission said.

Details of the modalities of notification will be outlined after the registration process.

The Commission held the first voter registration weekend from 18 - 19 November 2023.