Kenya: Raila Blames Embakasi LPG Blast On Poor Planning in Nairobi

5 February 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ojwang Joe

Kisumu — Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leader Rila Odinga has attributed poor planning in the capital city of Nairobi to the explosion witnessed in Embakasi leading to loss of lives and property.

Raila says planning has been abandoned in Nairobi and everyone is embracing chaos.

He says currently every investor is running to Kajiado and Machakos to run away from the chaos in the city.

Raila says the lives lost in Embakasi could have been saved if proper planning is carried out in the city.

Raila spoke in Kisumu during the opening of the new offices of Kisumu Water and Sanitation Services.

