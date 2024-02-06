South Africa: Evening Load Shedding to Remain At Stage 3

Eskom is expected to implement Stage 3 load shedding between 4pm and 5am every day due to constrained emergency reserves.

By Sunday, generating unit unplanned outages rendered at least 14 341MW offline, with a further 7 931MW offline on planned maintenance.

"[With] the anticipated weekday electricity demand, Stage 3 load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Monday until 5am on Tuesday, followed by Stage 2 load shedding until 16:00.

"This pattern of Stage 2 load shedding from 5am until 4pm and Stage 3 load shedding from 4pm until 5am will be repeated daily until further notice. Eskom will communicate should any significant changes occur," the power utility said.

Eskom said it anticipates that Eskom teams will "continue to work diligently to ensure that the 1 450MW of generating capacity is returned to service by Tuesday as planned".

"We would like to thank those who heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers and pool pumps from 5pm to 9pm.

"This lowers demand and helps in alleviating the pressure on the power system, contributing to lower stages of load shedding," Eskom said.