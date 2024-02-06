Angola: Companies Highlight Partnerships Creation At Indaba Mining Opening

Cape Town — Networking, creation of partnerships and exchange of experience, especially technological, filled the itinerary of activities on the first day of Angolan companies participating in the International Conference on Mining in Africa, Mining Indaba, taking place in Capet Town, in South Africa.

The majority of participating Angolan companies enjoyed an intense day with various actors in the mining sector who hope to establish partnerships and, in some cases, invest in new mining projects presented by Angolan firms, in a total of 14 that occupy two stands at the Conference Center of Cape Town.

The General Director of Catoca, Benedito Manuel, said it was "a very productive day", due to the fact that the Mining Indaba helped to identify the state of the sector, technological evolution and the establishment of partnerships to boost mining activity.

He made it known that Catoca managed to relaunch the geological prospecting program with the aim of providing an increase in society's reserves, hence seeking to explore what is new in the international market, through Mining Indaba, in terms of technology associated with prospecting, in the sense to optimize costs.

"We are interacting with companies that are linked to monitoring tailings basins and also dry tailings storage technologies to transition the process of depositing tailings from the Catoca basin," he explained.

The director of newcomer Luele, Rómulo Micose, whose Minas Gerais project has been on the market for less than a year, privileged, in his debut, the process of familiarization with the conference, establishment of contacts with major producers in the Minas Gerais industry, with suppliers of goods and services and technology.

He said that Mining Indaba will also become a space to promote the Luele brand, which has more than 600 million carats, since one of the company's pillars is to develop mining with good practices in order to have a process that reflects the practice of international production.

He reaffirmed the company's need to generate benefits in terms of social responsibility, impacting surrounding communities, environmental integrity and contributing to the country's budget balance.

Another presence at Mining Indaba to "sell your brand" is Chitotolo, the largest alluvial producer, while encouraging participating companies to present their services and help small and medium-sized producers.

Several national mining companies, including the state-owned Endiama and Sodiam, are representing Angola at the International Conference on Mining in Africa, known as 'Mining Indaba'. The group of mining companies present at the event also includes Catoca, Chitotolo, Luele, Furi, Kaixepa, AJ Silva, Geosondas, HM Granitos, Minbos and Shining Star.

"Embracing the power of positive disruption: a bold new future for African mining" is the motto of the 30th edition of the International Conference on Mining in Africa, known worldwide as Mining Indaba. YD/DOJ