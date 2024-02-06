Angola to Host 'New Space in Africa 2024' Conference

Luanda — The Angolan capital will host, from the 2nd to the 5th of April, the conference 'New Space in Africa 2024', an initiative of the African Union (AU) and 'Space in Africa', the Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Mário Oliveira reported Monday, in Luanda.

The official was speaking to the press at the end of a meeting with officials from the African Union for the Space Area, Ouattara Tidiane, and Space in Africa, Temidamo Oniosun, who were carrying out a working visit to the country, aimed at learning about the preparations for the event.

The event will take place under the motto 'The role of space in reducing poverty in Africa'.

According to the minister, the aim of holding the summit is to work with the African Union so that this industry contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals and the AU program.

He said that, with this, the continent will be able to achieve the objectives of progress, youth can make a contribution to the economy, using space technology, so that science in Africa can develop, benefiting the entire population.

He said that during the days of the visit, they will share experiences with experts in the areas of the space and satellite industry, to show the world the Angolan space program and what they have done in this regard.

He highlighted that they are creating all the conditions, together with the African Union, for the successful holding of this conference.

In turn, Ouattara Tidiane stated that the event is an opportunity for Angola to present its strengths in terms of space professionals and its young people with mastery of technology.

He was satisfied with Angola's level of preparation for holding the conference.

The director of Space in Africa, Temidamo Oniosun, explained that the event on the space industry has been generating 20 million dollars.

He said that the objective of this organization is to study how these resources can be used to reduce poverty in Africa.

He said they are expecting around 500 delegates from different countries on the continent, including the United States, China, Japan, as well as the European Union Commission.

The event is a high-level gathering of African space and satellite industry leaders. SJ/OHA/DOJ