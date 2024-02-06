Ethiopia Reiterates Readiness to Negotiate On GERD

6 February 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed reiterated Ethiopia's readiness to negotiate on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance (GERD).

The premier has responded queries from the House of People's Representatives at its 14th regular session held today.

In his response regarding the trilateral negotiation on GERD, Abiy said Ethiopia is ready to listen to the demands of the brotherly people of Egypt and address them to the best of Ethiopia's ability.

The premier has also stressed the need for readiness by the Egypt side too to address Ethiopia's demands.

The information claiming that Ethiopia's filling of the GERD will cause the Aswan Dam's water volume to decrease has also been practically disproved, Abiy stated.

The GERD has demonstrated the fact that there will be no damage to the lower riparian countries, it was indicated.

The premier stated "the filling of GERD will not be a question anymore. Ethiopia's intention is to develop together with discussion and cooperation. However, the idea of promoting merely own interests won't take us any further."

