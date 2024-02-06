Namibia: Governors Hail Geingob As a 'True Statesman', Liberation Hero

Several northern governors have paid tribute to president Hage Geingob, following his death on Sunday morning.

Zambezi governor Lawrence Sampofu says Geingob is among those leaders who have paved the way for Namibia's independence, and who have mobilised the masses to fight for liberation.

He says Geingob encouraged people to work hard.

"President Hage Geingob directed everybody to do their best and be under the rule of law. He was very strict with regards to service delivery at grassroots level. We have lost a visionary and a disciplinary leader who made sure no one was left behind.

"He was a man who had people's problems at heart - a giant in the struggle for our economic achievements. It's a pity he won't see the fight for the green hydrogen project implementation, which has the world talking about Namibia.

"I would like to extend my sincere condolences to his wife, Monica Geingos, and her family, as well as the nation," he says.

Zambezi Regional Pastors Forum chairperson Benjamin Limbo says the nation has lost a great gift.

He says Geingob can be celebrated in all spheres of life - be it political, spiritual, or with regards to family.

"He was a great example of strength, a visionary whom one could emulate. When we talk of freedom of worship, Geingob was one of those leaders who accommodated spiritual leaders from all walks of life in his office.

"It's really a great loss for us as a country. As a nation, I would like us to continue keeping his legacy alive by continuing where he left off," he says.

Ohangwena governor Sebastian Ndeitunga says the region is saddened and shocked by Geingob's sudden death.

"This is a dark cloud that has befallen on our nation," he says.

Ndeitunga says the people of the Ohangwena region joins the rest of the nation and the world in mourning.

"I therefore urge the people of the Ohangwena region to join the family in mourning. Comrade president, we love you and we are going to miss you. May your soul rest in peace."

Oshana governor Elia Irimari describes Geingob as a true statesman who was not only a visionary leader, but also compassionate and dedicated.

"His excellency's profound impact on our country will forever be remembered. From his efforts in advocating social and economic development to his commitment to fostering unity and inclusivity, Dr Hage Geingob's legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," he says.

Irimari has offered his condolences to former first lady Monica Geingos and the former president's family.

/KHARAS governor Aletha Frederick has urged residents of the region to uphold the legacy of the late president Hage

Geingob by endorsing the values of integrity, transparency, democracy and unity.

"Madam Geingos, in this time of bereavement, may you find solace in the cherished memories you carry, and know that you are in our thoughts and we stand ready to provide any assistance you may require," she said on Sunday.

Swapo members gathered at the Keetmanshoop party office to pay tribute to the late president and offer their condolences.

//Kharas Swapo regional coordinator Mattheus Mumbala said it is the first time in Namibia that a sitting president of both the ruling party and the government dies.

Mumbala yesterday congratulated the national leadership for facilitating a smooth transfer of power on Sunday by relying on the Namibian Constitution, of which Geingob was the architect.

"Out of respect for his person, leadership and the legacy he left, let us remain calm and respectful," Mumbala said.

Addressing a media conference at Keetmanshoop yesterday, Johannes Isaack, the acting chairman of the Nama Traditional Leaders Association, said Geingob's death will be a painful and challenging period for the nation.

Hardap governor Solomon April said: "A gentle soul has departed. A giant has gone home."

The Hardap Regional Council held a prayer meeting yesterday, while the Keetmanshoop municipality hosted a candle-ligthing ceremony in honour of Geingob.

