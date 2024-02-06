Namibia: Fuel Prices Go Down

6 February 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Shania Lazarus

THE Ministry of Mines and Energy lowered the price of fuel on Monday.

The change was mainly driven by the review of transport rates.

The price of petrol at Walvis Bay is now N$20,74 per litre, Diesel 50ppm is N$21,01 per litre, while Diesel 10ppm now costs N$21,21 per litre.

The ministry also extended the temporary relief margin of 20 cents per litre to oil wholesalers for another three months.

The ministry recorded an under recovery of both diesel and petrol, with an under recovery of 44 cents per litre on petrol and under recoveries of 33 cents on diesel 50ppm and 28 cents on diesel 20ppm.

Stay informed with The Namibian - your source for credible journalism. Get in-depth reporting and opinions for only N$85 a month. Invest in journalism, invest in democracy -

Subscribe Now!

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.