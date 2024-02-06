Namibia: Fuel Prices Go Down

THE Ministry of Mines and Energy lowered the price of fuel on Monday.

The change was mainly driven by the review of transport rates.

The price of petrol at Walvis Bay is now N$20,74 per litre, Diesel 50ppm is N$21,01 per litre, while Diesel 10ppm now costs N$21,21 per litre.

The ministry also extended the temporary relief margin of 20 cents per litre to oil wholesalers for another three months.

The ministry recorded an under recovery of both diesel and petrol, with an under recovery of 44 cents per litre on petrol and under recoveries of 33 cents on diesel 50ppm and 28 cents on diesel 20ppm.

