Namibia: More Tributes Pour in for Geingob

Opuwo — Namibia's sports fraternity continued to pay tribute to the late President Hage Gottfried Geingob, expressing their condolences to the great leader and sports enthusiast who died Sunday morning in Windhoek.

Sports federations and association stakeholders, including veteran sports journalists, have expressed their feelings and spoken of his strong support for the development of sports in the country, particularly football, rugby and cricket, where he encouraged people to work hard in all sectors for the benefit of themselves and the country as a whole. The president died at the age of 82 while undergoing medical care at a hospital in the capital, Windhoek.

Geingob, a veteran of the country's independence struggle, was diagnosed with cancer and announced the news to the public last month.

The interim secretary general of the Namibia Football Association, Jochen Traut, told Nampa in an interview on Sunday that Geingob's death has saddened sports fans in the country, particularly football fans, of which he was a patron for over 20 years, describing him as the country's number one supporter of sporting activities. Traut further stated that the football mother body intends to keep the Dr Hage Geingob Cup alive in his memory.

"Geingob was the most ardent fan of the Namibian national football team in the local sporting society," said Traut.

Following the president's death, the NFA declared the immediate stoppage of all football events in the country until further notice.

President of Cricket Namibia, Dr Rudie van Vuuren, also spoke with Nampa. He was the late President Geingob's physician.

Van Vuuren characterised Geingob as a remarkable man who was unfailingly supportive of national sports.

According to Van Vuuren, Namibian sports lost an icon in Geingob, whose legacy is tremendous and should be preserved, notably through the Dr Hage Geingob Cup.

He went on to say that Geingob was a delightful man, and as his doctor for over 15 years, the death came as a shock and a big loss.

Veteran sports journalist Carlos Kambaekua mirrored Van Vuuren's comments, saying that Geingob was more than just Namibia football's patron; he was a father figure to him.

"He did a lot for Namibian sports, even during his time as minister," he stated.

Kambaekua described Geingob as an outstanding man who encouraged him to create a book about Namibian football history, saying he will sadly now not be around to see this desire and legacy fulfilled.

Athletics Namibia said they will remember the late leader for his deep passion for sports. As a devoted fan, he not only watched various sports but actively supported athletics in Namibia. "His commitment extended to launching the Frankie Fredericks Foundation in 1999, showcasing his dedication to athletes' education.

President Geingob's pride in Namibia's achievements, like Christine Mboma's silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was evident. In his youth, he was known as the 'Danger Man' on the football field. His legacy as a beacon of hope and Namibia's foremost sports enthusiast will be dearly missed by the entire sports community."

- Nampa