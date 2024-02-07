Ethiopia: Ministry Says Prenatal Care Vital for Reducing Maternal, Child Mortality

Due attention should be given to prenatal care to reduce the morbidity and mortality of mothers and children, Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry of Health has been celebrating the Healthy Motherhood Month for the 18thtime at national level and 37th at the global level with the theme, "We will ensure equitable and quality antenatal care on time for save motherhood."

Maternal Health Desk Head with the Ministry of Health, Zemzem Mohamed, said that prenatal care should be prioritized in order to reduce the morbidity and mortality rates for mothers and their children.

Studies have shown that maternal and infant mortality rates are 26% lower compared to those without gynecological care. According to the recommendations of the World Health Organization, all pregnant mothers should have at least eight antenatal visits.

Following this, Ethiopia has been implementing the focused ANC model, which has been implemented for the past years, based on the recommendations of the World Health Organization, and is implementing the new antenatal care model eight times and more, she said.

She said, "All pregnant women should start antenatal care before 12 weeks of pregnancy. Early pregnancy monitoring helps prevent and control problems that occur during pregnancy. However, according to the 2019 National Minor Demographic and Questionnaire Survey, the average time for mothers to start antenatal care is 4 months. Therefore, media and stakeholders should work on the public raising awareness on this issue."

State Minister Senior Advisory, Silesh Galoma said that among the works being done to improve the health of mothers are the expansion of health facilities that provide emergency childbirth and infant health services, the purchase and distribution of ambulances, the strengthening of mentorships around the region, providing support to regional budgets, providing professional support, capacity building, supporting districts through data analysis, and many other works are being done.

